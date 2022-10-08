Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 35,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 63,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLAT. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

