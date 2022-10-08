VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,502 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $41,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,099 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 29,761,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,705,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

