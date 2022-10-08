Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.