Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,593,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04.

