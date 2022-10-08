Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Decreased by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 6,571,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

