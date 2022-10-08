Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.94 on Friday, reaching $216.45. 1,867,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $245.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.