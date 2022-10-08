Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

