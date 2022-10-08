Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. 653,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.