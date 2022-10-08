Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 15.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,749,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 52,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.