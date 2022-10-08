Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:VFVA) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:VFVA – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.69 and last traded at $93.00. 14,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 49,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.21.

