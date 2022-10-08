Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 6th Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,276,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.96. 2,537,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

