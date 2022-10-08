Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.01. 1,602,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,090. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 534,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 80.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.