Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.88. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 366,298 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

