Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.88. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 366,298 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

