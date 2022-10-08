Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

