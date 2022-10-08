VLaunch (VPAD) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

VLaunch (VPAD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. VLaunch has a total market cap of $35.00 million and $168,779.00 worth of VLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VLaunch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VLaunch has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VLaunch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VLaunch Profile

VLaunch’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. VLaunch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. VLaunch’s official website is www.vlaunch.com. VLaunch’s official Twitter account is @vlaunchcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VLaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “VLaunch (VPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. VLaunch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VLaunch is 0.034208 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $101,836.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vlaunch.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VLaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VLaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VLaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VLaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VLaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.