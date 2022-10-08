Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.30. 8,802,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

