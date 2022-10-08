Volt Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (VOLT)

Volt Inu (VOLT) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Volt Inu has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $375,806.00 worth of Volt Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Volt Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Volt Inu has traded down 90.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Volt Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Volt Inu Profile

Volt Inu launched on December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Volt Inu’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Volt Inu’s official website is voltinu.in.

Buying and Selling Volt Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Volt Inu is 0 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Volt Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Volt Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Volt Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Volt Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.