Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $30,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

