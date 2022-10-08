Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $346.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.27 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

