Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $212.17 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,032,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707,901 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up approximately 2.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $212,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $44.02 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

