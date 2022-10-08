Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $35.51 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $35,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

