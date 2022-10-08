Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $44.47 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

