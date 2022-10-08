Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,235 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $79,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

