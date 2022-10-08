Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 31,342 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 560,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 79,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.