Voxies Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.84 Million (VOXEL)

Voxies (VOXEL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Voxies token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voxies has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Voxies has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $2.81 million worth of Voxies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Voxies Profile

Voxies’ genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Voxies’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Voxies is voxiesnft.medium.com. The Reddit community for Voxies is https://reddit.com/r/voxiesnft/. The official website for Voxies is voxies.io. Voxies’ official Twitter account is @voxiesnft/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voxies Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voxies (VOXEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Voxies has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 64,021,081 in circulation. The last known price of Voxies is 0.25108742 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,019,053.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voxies.io/.”

