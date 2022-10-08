WAGMI Game Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAGMIGAMES)

WAGMI Game (WAGMIGAMES) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WAGMI Game token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WAGMI Game has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $208,145.00 worth of WAGMI Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAGMI Game has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WAGMI Game

WAGMI Game’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. WAGMI Game’s total supply is 2,200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000,000 tokens. WAGMI Game’s official Twitter account is @wagmigameco and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAGMI Game’s official website is www.wagmigame.io. The Reddit community for WAGMI Game is https://reddit.com/r/wagmigame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAGMI Game’s official message board is www.instagram.com/wagmigame.

Buying and Selling WAGMI Game

According to CryptoCompare, “WAGMI Game (WAGMIGAMES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WAGMI Game has a current supply of 2,200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WAGMI Game is 0.00000358 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $199,444.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wagmigame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAGMI Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAGMI Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAGMI Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

