Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Up 1%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 27,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 54,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

