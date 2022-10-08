Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. 5,693,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

