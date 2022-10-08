Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.56. 5,693,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

