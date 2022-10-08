Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

