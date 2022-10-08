Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WELL opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

