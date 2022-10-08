West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
