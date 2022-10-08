Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) vs. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Head to Head Comparison

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 22.10% N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp 33.81% 12.02% 1.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 1.79 $9.53 million $2.88 9.79 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.09 $87.94 million $4.52 9.11

Risk & Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Westbury Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

