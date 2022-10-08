Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Up 0.6%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
WFSTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
