Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Up 0.6%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTFGet Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

