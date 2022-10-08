Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 14.05 and last traded at 14.05. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of 14.54 and a 200-day moving average of 15.42.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

