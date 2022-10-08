Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of WSM opened at $118.45 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

