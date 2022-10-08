WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 692,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 166,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.