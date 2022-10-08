WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 819,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 218,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,946,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 437,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter.

