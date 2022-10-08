WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Shares Up 0.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.