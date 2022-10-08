Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 5.7%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 46,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 23,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Xiaomi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

