XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,021 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of XPeng worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $6,904,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in XPeng by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.89 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

