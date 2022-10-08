XRUN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.04 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $374.36 million and $2.04 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRUN (XRUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. XRUN has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XRUN is 0.38684051 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $805,577.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://xrun.run/m/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.