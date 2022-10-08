XSwap Protocol (XSP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

XSwap Protocol (XSP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One XSwap Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSwap Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $10,343.00 worth of XSwap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSwap Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.46 or 1.00005194 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022294 BTC.

About XSwap Protocol

XSwap Protocol (CRYPTO:XSP) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2021. XSwap Protocol’s total supply is 12,999,900,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,395,958,763 tokens. The official website for XSwap Protocol is xspswap.finance. XSwap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xswapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSwap Protocol’s official message board is t.me/real_xswapprotocol.

Buying and Selling XSwap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “XSwap Protocol (XSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Xinfin Network platform. XSwap Protocol has a current supply of 12,999,900,479.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XSwap Protocol is 0.00080977 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,411.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xspswap.finance.”

