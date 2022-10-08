YES WORLD Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $56.36 million and $10,248.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YES WORLD (YES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YES WORLD has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YES WORLD is 0.01223547 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,692.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yesworld.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

