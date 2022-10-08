Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.