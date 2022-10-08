Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.