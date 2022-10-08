Zada (ZADA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,871.00

Zada (ZADA) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Zada has a market cap of $422,187.17 and $17,871.00 worth of Zada was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zada has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Zada token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zada Token Profile

Zada’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Zada’s official website is www.zadauniverse.com. Zada’s official Twitter account is @zadabsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zada’s official message board is medium.com/@zadauniversebsc. The Reddit community for Zada is https://reddit.com/r/zadauniverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zada

According to CryptoCompare, “Zada (ZADA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zada has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zada is 0.00000042 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.zadauniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zada directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zada should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zada using one of the exchanges listed above.

