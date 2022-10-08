Zelda Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.03 Million (ZLDA)

Zelda Inu (ZLDA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Zelda Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zelda Inu has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zelda Inu has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $11,796.00 worth of Zelda Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Zelda Inu

Zelda Inu was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Zelda Inu’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Zelda Inu’s official Twitter account is @zeldainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zelda Inu’s official website is zeldainu.com. The official message board for Zelda Inu is discord.com/channels/927640312023765012/927922759122710539.

Zelda Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelda Inu (ZLDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zelda Inu has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zelda Inu is 0.0079467 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,751.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zeldainu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelda Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelda Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelda Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

