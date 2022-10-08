ZeroFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $385,443.60 (ZERI)

ZeroFi (ZERI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ZeroFi has a market cap of $385,443.60 and $10,395.00 worth of ZeroFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroFi token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroFi has traded up 28,256.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroFi Profile

ZeroFi launched on June 14th, 2021. ZeroFi’s official website is cryptozerofi.io. ZeroFi’s official Twitter account is @crypto_zerofi.

ZeroFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroFi (ZERI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZeroFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZeroFi is 0.00299279 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptozerofi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

