Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $131.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

