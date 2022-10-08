ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 1.6%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 22,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 235,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ZK International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) by 207.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

